Sivil Büyü Yerel Eylem Desteği taleplere açıldı!

Sivil Büyü Yerel Eylem Desteği, Baf/Paphos, Güzelyurt/Morphou, İskele/Trikomo, Lefke/Lefka, Limasol/Limassol’deki aktivistler ve sivil toplum örgütlerinin destek taleplerini bekliyor. Talep çağrısı 30 Mayıs ile 20 Temmuz 2022 arasında açık olacak.

Sivil Büyü, AB tarafından finanse edilen Sivil Alan Projesi’nin, Kıbrıs’taki STÖ’lerin ve aktivistlerin toplum yararı güden hak temelli çalışmalarına doğrudan destek sağladığı, yaratıcı, esnek, katılımcı, şeffaf ve erişilebilir bir ayni destek programıdır. Sivil Büyü’nün hedefleri şunlardır:

Demokrasi ve insan haklarının desteklenmesi ve geliştirilmesi amacıyla hak temelli çalışmaların ana akımlaştırılması ve aktivistler, yurttaş inisiyatifleri ve STÖ’ler de dâhil olmak üzere hak temelli çalışan aktörlerin desteklenmesi.

STÖ’lerin özellikle hak temelli çalışmalar, görünürlük/iletişim, savunuculuk ve kurumsal sürdürülebilirlik konularında kapasitelerinin güçlendirilmesi ve hak temelli bir gündeme sahip yeni inisiyatiflerin veya örgütlerin oluşturulmasının desteklenmesi.

Çok toplumlu diyalog ve işbirliğinin teşvik edilmesi ve güçlendirilmesi ve/veya hak temelli yaklaşım ile AB değer ve ilkeleri doğrultusunda tek veya çok toplumlu tematik veya çapraz tematik koalisyonların geliştirilmesinin desteklenmesi.

Ortak hak temelli gündemler veya çalışmalara yönelik olarak AB Üye Devletleri veya IPA bölgesinde yer alan STÖ’ler ile ağ faaliyetleri ve ortaklıkların teşvik edilmesi ve güçlendirilmesi.

Sivil Büyü Yerel Eylem Desteği, yerel STÖ’lerin ve taban örgütlenmelerinin, aktivistlerin ve örgütlü yurttaşların tematik ve/veya bölgesel eylemlerini desteklemek amacıyla tasarlanmıştır. Sağlanacak destekler için aranan zorunlu kriterler şunlardır:

Sivil Büyü hedeflerinden biriyle uyumlu olması;

Kıbrıs’ta uygulanacak olması;

Destek sağlanması için uygun gruplardan biri olması

Destek talebinin/çalışmanın hak temelli olması.

Çocuk ve genç aktivistler ile çocuk hakları ve gençlik alanında çalışan STÖ’lerin bu teklif çağrısı kapsamında destek talep etmeleri özellikle teşvik edilmektedir. Çağrı kapsamında hedeflenen bölgelerden STÖ’lerin ve aktivistlerin aralarında yapacakları ortaklıklar, katma değer olarak dikkate alınacaktır.

Sivil Büyü Yerel Eylem Desteği kapsamında desteklenmeye uygun görülen çalışmaların süresi en fazla 4 ay olabilir ve en geç 31 Mart 2023 tarihinde tamamlanması gerekir.

Onaylanan her uygun çalışma için Sivil Büyü, 1,200 Euro'ya kadar ayni destek ve 5 güne kadar uzman desteği sağlayacaktır. Bu talep çağrısı için ayrılmış olan toplam destek miktarı 12,000 EUR’dur.

İngilizce ve Türkçe hazırlanmış basit talep formları https://civicspace.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CategoryE-RequestForm_ENG.docx adresinden indirilebilir.

Formların en geç 22 Temmuz 2022 günü saat 16.00’a dek Sivil Alan’a info@civicspace.eu e-posta yoluyla iletilmesi gerekmektedir.

Detaylı bilgi için Yerel Eylem Desteği Rehberi’ne buradan erişebilirsiniz: https://civicspace.eu/belgeler/yerel-eylem-destek-talep-rehberi/

Grow Civic Local Action Support is now accepting requests!

Grow Civic Local Action Support expects support requests from CSOs and activists from Lefka/Lefke, Limassol/Limasol, Morphou/Güzelyurt, Paphos/Baf and Trikomo/İskele . The call for requests will be open between 30 May and 20 July 2022.

Grow Civic is an in-kind support programme of the EU funded Civic Space Project that provides innovative, flexible, participatory, transparent and accessible direct support to rights-based actions and public benefit works carried out by CSOs and activists in Cyprus. The objectives of the Grow Civic Program are:

To support mainstreaming of rights-based actions and actors, including activists, citizens' initiatives and CSOs to promote and enhance democracy and human rights.

To strengthen CSOs' capacities specifically on rights-based actions, visibility/communication, advocacy and organisational sustainability, and to support the creation of new initiatives or organisations having a rights-based agenda.

To foster and strengthen multi-communal dialogue and collaboration, and/or to support the development of mono or multi-communal thematic or cross thematic coalitions in line with the rights-based approach to EU values and principles.

To foster and strengthen networking and partnership with CSOs in the EU Member States or the IPA region for joint rights-based agendas and actions.

Grow Civic Local Action Support is designed to promote local and/or grassroots CSOs, activists and organised citizens for their thematic and/or regional actions. The mandatory criteria for support are as follows:

Be in line with one of the Grow Civic objectives;

Be implemented in Cyprus;

The requester is among the eligible groups

The support request/action is rights-based.

Children and young activists as well as CSOs working on children’s rights and youth, are specifically encouraged to request support under this call for requests. Partnerships between activists and CSOs from the regions covered will be regarded as added-value.

The implementation period of actions for which Grow Civic Local Action Support is requested cannot exceed 4 months and all actions supported under the Programme must end latest by 31 March 2023.

For each approved eligible action, Grow Civic will provide up to 1,200 EUR in-kind support and experts’ support up to 5 days. The total support amount reserved for this call for requests is 12,000 EUR.

Simple request forms in English and Turkish languages can be downloaded from https://civicspace.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CategoryE-RequestForm_ENG.docx

The forms should be submitted by e-mail to Civic Space at info@civicspace.eu latest by 20 July 2022 at 16.00 hours.

For more information you can find the Local Action Support Guideline: https://civicspace.eu/belgeler/local-action-support-guideline/