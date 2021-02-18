Dujarric: “5’li Zirve yakında”

Birleşmiş Milletler Genel Sekreter Sözcüsü Stephane Dujarric, Kıbrıs barışına yönelik 5’li Zirve hakkında New York’ta açıklama yaptı.

Dujarric, “BM Genel Sekreteri’nin Kıbrıs için görevlendirdiği Özel Danışmanı Jane Holl Lute’un aylardır yaptığı görüşmeler sonrasında, Genel Sekreter gayrı resmi zirvenin toplanmasına yönelik niyetini ortaya koydu.

Genel Sekreter António Guterres çok yakında bu yönde resmi açıklama yapacak.” dedi. “Zirvenin amacı Kıbrıs sorununa kalıcı ve sürdürülebilir bir çözüm için müzakere zemini olup olmadığını ortaya çıkarmaktır” diyen Birleşmiş Milletler Genel Sekreter Sözcüsü Stephane Dujarric, resmi davetin çok yakında yapılacağını belirtti. (YD)

Cyprus

In response to questions asked about an informal five-plus-one meeting on Cyprus, the Spokesman has the following to say:

Following the consultations conducted by Senior UN official, Ms. Jane Holl Lute, over the past several months, the Secretary-General intends to convene an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon.

A formal announcement will follow. The purpose of the meeting will be to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a sustainable, lasting solution to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General