Umutsuzluk içinde doğan umut: Glory’nin hikâyesi

Glory 20’li yaşlarının ortasında, Kıbrıs’taki üniversitelerden birinde okuyan Nijeryalı bir öğrencidir. 2016 yılında Kıbrıs’a geldi ve çok kötü bir deneyim yaşadı. Nijerya’dayken bir arkadaşı aracılığıyla Kıbrıs’ta yaşayan bir Nijeryalı kadından bir teklif aldı. Bu teklife göre kadın onun Kıbrıs’taki üniversite ve diğer masraflarını karşılayacak, Glory da bunları ödeyebildiği zaman miktarın iki katını kadına ödeyecekti. Glory Kıbrıs’ta eğitim görme niyetiyle kadının teklifini kabul etti. Ancak buraya gelir gelmez bir seks işçisi olarak çalışmaya zorlandı. Onu Kıbrıs’a getiren kadın Glory’nin kendisine 40,000 Euro borcu olduğunu ve bunu ödeyebilmek için de fahişelik yapması gerektiğini ona söyledi.

‘Glory’ bu genç kadının gerçek ismi değildir. Kimliğini koruyabilmek amacıyla ona farklı bir isim verdik. Soğuk bir kış gecesinde, evinde onunla mülakat yaptık. Bu, onun hikâyesi...

Gaile: Kıbrıs’a ne zaman geldin?

Glory: 2016 yılının Ocak ayında Kıbrıs’a geldim.

Gaile: Nijeryalısın değil mi?

Glory: Evet, Nijeryalıyım.

Gaile: Kıbrıs’a gelme kararını nasıl aldın?

Glory: Bir arkadaşım sayesinde. Bir üniversitede eğitim görmek üzere geldim.

Gaile: Sen buraya vardıktan sonra neler oldu?

Nijerya’da bir arkadaşım bana eğitim görmek amacıyla buraya gelmekten bahsetti. Daha sonra da çalışıp ilgili kişinin harcadığı paranın iki katını ona ödeyecektim. Ben de kendi kendime “olur” dedim. Onu tanımıyordum. Bir arkadaşıyla tanışmıştım ve o kişi beni sözkonusu kadınla tanıştırdı. Buraya eğitim görmeye geldim. X üniversitesine kabul aldım. Aramızdaki anlaşmaya göre burada okula gidecektim ve param olduğu zaman da benim için harcayacağı paranın iki katını kadına geri ödeyecektim. Kendi kendime “olur” dedim.

Kıbrs’ta yaşıyorlardı o nedenle onları tanımıyordum. Benim esas düşüncem buraya okumak için gelmekti ve bu nedenle de yapılan teklifle ilgilendim .

Kıbrıs’a bir Perşembe akşamı saat 22:00’da vardım ve Perşembe ile Cuma gecesini sözkonusu Nijeryalı kadının evinde geçirdim.

Buraya geldiğim zaman (vardığım ik gece) beni fuhuşa zorladı. Ben bunu daha önce hiç yapmamıştım ve bu nedenle de kendimi rahat hissetmiyordum. “Ne? Bana bundan daha önce bahsetmemiştin. Bilsem buraya gelmezdim” dedim. Ona Nijerya’ya dönmek istediğimi de söyledim.

Kendisinden özür diledim, bunu yapamayacağımı, bedenimi para için satamayacağımı anlattım. Buna karşı çıktı ve Kıbrıs’ta beni huzursuz etmek için elinden gelen herşeyi yapacağını söyledi. Ayrıca beni Nijerya’ya geri göndermelerini de söyleyeceğini belirtti. Burada kimsem yoktu. Bunu kiminle konuşabileceğimi de bilemiyordum. Bir kilise buldum ve şikayet etmek üzere oraya gittim. Kiliselerin herkesi kucakladığını, herkese, hatta evsizlere bile yuva olabileceklerini düşünüyorum. Olayı rahibe anlattım. Ağlıyordum ve gerçekten çok üzgündüm. O da “üzülme, seninle birlikte dua edeceğim”, dedi. Bir Hristiyan olarak dualara inanırım. Benimle dua edeceğini ve daha sonra da birlikte polise gideceğimizi söyledi. Bu bana güven vermişti. Böylelikle oraya geri döndüm. Kendimi yalnız hissetmiyor, o kadar korkmuyordum artık. Çünkü bana destek çıkan biri vardı. Ona hiçbirşey anlatmamamı söylediler.

O evde üç gün geçirdim. Cumartesi günü, polisle eve geri gittim ve Cumartesi gecesi evden ayrıldım.

Gaile: Seks işçisi olarak çalışmak zorunda kaldın mı?

Glory: Hayır, çalışmadım. Evden ayrılma sebebim şuydu: ilk gün eve geldikten sonra “ne oldu, bu gün çalışmadın mı? Eve para getirmedin mi”, dedi. Ben de ona yalan söyledim ve insanların konuştukları dili anlamadığımı, onlarla nasıl iletişim kuracağımı da bilemediğimi ifade ettim. Bana gerçekten kızmıştı ve “bana parayı ödemek için çalışmak zorundasın”, dedi.

Perşembe günü adaya varmıştım. Cuma günü ise beni bir kavşağa bıraktı ve “burada duracaksın. Adamlar gelirse (Türkçe olarak) sadece ‘ para’ de,” dedi.

Cuma günü çıktım. Geri döndüğüm zaman ona insanların konuştuğu dili anlamadığımı ve bu nedenle arkadaş edinemediğimi söyledim. Cumartesi ise beni tehdit etti. “Para getirmezsen seni mahvedeceğim ve seni geri göndereceğim”, dedi.

Cumartesi sabah dışarı çıkıp erkek bulmamı söyledi. Reddedersem de kendisinin benim için bir erkek bulacağını belirtti. Dışarı çıktı ve eve beraberinde bir Türk erkek getirdi. Adama “kız burada. Para için sana hizmet verebilir”, dedi. Adam yüzümü gördü. Mutlu değildim ve adam da sürdü gitti. Kadın çok kızmıştı. “Adamın gitmesine izin verdin, sana söylediğimi yapmayı reddediyorsun” dedi ve beni evden dışarı attı. “Git ve para kazan,” dedi. Ağlıyordum. Evde yemek bile yememiştim. Param yoktu ve açtım. Aynı gün kiliseye geri gittim.

Korkmuştum ve rahibe olup biteni anlattım. Kadının bana söylediklerini anlattım. Bana sakinleşmemi, eve dönmeme gerek olmadığını ve polisi arayacaklarını belirttiler. Rahibim beni patronuna götürdü ve benim adıma onunla konuştu. Sosyal Riskleri Önleme Vakfı’nı aradılar. Bana korkmamamı ve polisin bana eve gidip eşyalarımı alırken eşlik edeceğini söylediler. Daha sonra eve geldik, polis bana eşyalarımı almamı söyledi.

Gaile: Doğru anlayabilmek için tekrar sormak istiyorum. Seni seks işçisi olmaya zorlayan bu kadınla nasıl temasa geçmiştin?

Glory: Bir arkadaşım aracılığıyla bu kadının bir arkadaşıyla tanışmıştım ve kendisiyle o şekilde temasa geçtim. Arkadaşı bana “birisinin sana bir teklifi var. Seyahat etmek ister misin? Okuldan kabul almanı sağlayacak, okul harcını ödeyecek ama sen de ona senin için harcayacağı paranın iki katını ödeyeceksin”, dedi.

Gaile: Nijerya’da başka herhangi bir kişinin başına aynı şeyin gelip gelmediği konusunda bir fikrin var mı?

Glory: Bilmiyorum. Bilseydim buraya gelmeye korkardım. Gerçekten bir bilgim yok.

Gaile: Bunu yapanlar sence aracılar mı? Çünkü benzer hikâyeler duymuştum ancak doğru olup olmadıklarını bilmiyorum.

Glory: Bence aracı değil bunlar. Şahıslar yapıyor.

Gaile: Bu kadınla ilgili başka ne söyleyebilirsin ?

Glory: Kadın Nijeryalı. 27-28 yaşlarında. Burada öğrenci olduğunu söylemişti.

Bu kadın beni polise şikayet etti. [Polis eve geldikten sonra], polis onu sorguladı. Beni tanımadığını ve benimle Kıbrıs’ta tanıştığını söyledi. Bana yardım etmeye çalıştığını ve benim de ona saldırdığımı anlattı. Polise aynen bunları söyledi. Daha sonra da polis bana sordu: “neden böyle yapıyor?” ve ben de “beni buraya o getirdi” diye cevap verdim. Ona para vereceğime dair anlaştığımızı da söyledim. Ancak henüz ona ödeme yapacak param olmadığı ve fuhuş yapmak da istemediğimi söylediğim için kadının bana kızdığını anlattım.

Gaile: Nelerin parasını ödedi peki?

Glory: İlk geldiğim zaman okul harcım için 1000 euro ödedi. Herşeyi ödedi. Buraya vardığım zaman da ona 40,000 Euro ödemem gerektiğini belirtti.

Gaile: 40.000 euro mu?

Glory: Evet, bana öyle söyledi.

Gaile: Sen evden ayrıldıktan sonra neler oldu?

Glory: Bir gece nezarette kaldım.

Gaile: Polis sana nasıl davrandı?

Glory: Bana çok iyi davrandılar. Ne yiyeceğimi sordular. Sakin olmamı söylediler. Pazar olduğu için beni orada tutmaları gerekiyormuş. Bana serbest bırakılacağımı, masum olduğumu bildiklerini söylediler.

Pazar gecesi Sosyal Riskleri Koruma Vakfı yönetimindeki sığınma evine geçtim.

Gaile: Evde sen ve bahsettiğin kadın dışında başka birisi var mıydı?

Glory: Annesi oradaydı. Bunu birlikte yapıyorlardı.

Gaile: Evde başka çalışan gördün mü?

Glory: Evet gördüm. Fuhuş yapan kızlar. Kadına olan borçlarını ödeyebilmek için çalışıyorlardı.

Gaile: Bu kızlarla hiç konuşabilme fırsatı yakalayabilmiş miydin?

Glory: Hayır, hiçkimseyle konuşmama izin vermedi.

Gaile: Bunu polise anlattığın zaman, diğer kızlara yardımcı olmaya çalışmadılar mı?

Glory: Denediler ama kızlar korkuyorlar. Polis bana kadını izleyeceklerini söyledi. Ancak, o noktada kadın evden ayrılmıştı zaten. Arabasının rengini de değiştirdi.

Gaile: Bildiğin kadarıyla söyeleyecek olursan bu kızlar hala orada çalışıyorlar mı?

Glory: Bilmiyorum.

(Bu noktada Sosyal Riskleri Önleme Vakfında çalışan kişi araya girdi. Neler olduğunu öğrenebilmek amacıyla ilgili polisle daha sonradan temasa geçmiş. Polis de ona, evi izlediklerini, fuhuş yaparken kızların yakalandıklarını ve sonrasında da “bunu isteyerek yapıyoruz”, dediklerini anlatmış. Polis de süreci daha ileriye götürememiş ve hiçbir şey yapamamış.

Polis Glory’i fuhuş gerekçesiyle sınırdışı etmek istemiş. Ancak sonra onun ifadesini almışlar ve iddialarının doğru olup olmadığını görmek için evi izlemeye karar vermişler. Sözkonusu evde fuhuşun yaşandığını ancak, kızlarla konuştukları zaman o kişilerin erkek arkadaşları olduklarını ve para alışverişinin olmadığını söylemişler. Bu nedenle polis de daha fazla birşey yapamamış).

Gaile: Sen evden ayrıldıktan sonra neler yaşandı?

Glory: Bir dönem okula gittim. Daha sonra da kaydımı dondurdum. Farklı yerlerde çalıştım. Uzun süre para biriktirmek için çalıştım. Altı ay boyunca Sosyal Riskleri Koruma Vakfı’nda kaldım ve çalıştım. Daha sonra arkadaşlarımla eve çıktım.

Gaile: Sığınma evindeki deneyimin nasıldı?

Glory: İyiydi. Orada bir ailem vardı. Orada gönüllü olarak çalışan Kıbrıslı Türklerle çok iyi geçiniyordum. Orada kalmaya gelen kızlarla da iyi arkadaş oldum. Mesela, sığınma evinde iki kızla tanıştım. Onları odama getirmişlerdi. Biri Kenyalı diğeri de Rus’tu. Daha önce gece kulüplerinde çalışıyorlardı. Bana anlattıklarına göre, onları Kıbrıs’a getirmişler ancak Kıbrıs’ta ne yapacakları onlara söylenmemiş. Kıbrıs’a vardıkları zaman pasaportlarının ellerinden alındığını anlattılar. Amaç onların çıkıp para karşılığında erkeklerle yatmalarını sağlamak. Güvenlik görevlileri onlarla otele gidiyor ve onlar içerdeyken dışarda bekliyorlarmış.

Gaile: Peki bu kızlar kaçmayı nasıl başarmışlar?

Glory: Her zamanki sağlık kontrollerini yaptırmak üzere hastaneye gitmişler. Kenyalı ve Rus kız doktora haber vermiş ve doktor da polisi aramış. Sığınma evine bu şekilde geldiklerini anlattılar. Daha sonra da ülkelerine dönmek üzere ayrıldılar.

Gaile: Okul nasıl gidiyor peki?

Glory: [Bir süre çalıştıktan sonra Glory tekrar üniversiteye kayıt yaptırdı]. İyi gidiyor. Bazen zor geliyor ama genellikle iyi gidiyor. Okuldan dolayı şu an çalışmıyorum. Nijeryalı arkadaşlardan oluşan iyi bir çevrem oluştu. Türkçe de öğrendim.

Gaile: Bizimle görüşmeyi kabul ettiğin için çok teşekkürler. Herşeyin iyi gitmesi dileğiyle.

Hope born out of despair: the story of Glory

Glory is a Nigerian student in her mid 20s studying in one of the universities in Cyprus. She came to Cyprus in 2016 and she faced a horrific ordeal. In Nigeria, she got an offer through a friend that a Nigerian woman living in Cyprus would cover her university and living expenses but she would pay twice the amount when she could. She accepted the offer with the intention of studying in Cyprus. Yet as soon as she came here she was forced to work as a sex worker. The woman who brought her to Cyprus told her that “she owed 40.000 euros and she had to pay back by working as a prostitute”.

Glory is not her real name. In order to protect her identity, we decided to use a different name. We interviewed her in her house on a cold winter night. This is her story.

Gaile: When did you come to Cyprus first?

Glory: I came to Cyprus in January 2016.

Gaile: You are Nigerian, right?

Glory: Yes I am Nigerian

Gaile: How did you decide to come to Cyprus?

Glory: Through a friend. I came to study in a university

Gaile: So what happened after you came here?

Back then in Nigeria, a friend of mine told me about coming here to study... so it was like, when I come here I’ll have to work and pay her two times the money she is spending. So, I was like, “OK, it’s fine”. I don’t know her, I met someone, a friend of her that introduced me to her. I am coming here to study , I got admission into X university. So the agreement between us was that I was going to be schooling here and when I have the money I would pay her twice the money she paid. So I said “OK, it’s fine”.

I didn’t really know them because she was living here in Cyprus, so my interest was, I am coming here to school, that was how I got interested.

I came to Cyprus on a Thursday night around 22.00. I spent Thursday and Friday night in the house of this Nigerian woman.

So when I came here, [the very first night I arrived] she tried to force me into prostitution and I’ve never done it before, so I wasn’t comfortable with it. I was like “what, you didn’t tell me this before, if I knew this I wouldn’t have come to this place”. I even told her I want to go back to Nigeria.

I told her that I can’t do it, that I am so sorry. I can’t sell my body for money. So she was against me, she said she is going to do anything to frustrate me, like she was going to frustrate me here in Cyprus, after [she would] tell them to deport me back to Nigeria. So, I don’t have anyone here. I really did not know who to talk to about it. So I found a church, so I went there to complain. I think the church is welcoming every one, it is supposed to be the home of everyone, even the homeless people, so I talked to the pastor about it. I saw him, I was really crying and I was deep in pain. He said , “ok, it’s fine, don’t worry I will pray with you”. As a Christian, I believe in prayers and he said he was going to pray with me and we will be going to the police. That was what he told me. Then I had the confidence to come back. I am not alone, someone is backing me. I wasn’t that scared any more. So they told me not to tell her.

I spent three days in this house .On Saturday, I came home with the police. I left the house on Saturday night.

Gaile: Did you have to work as a sex worker?

Glory: No, no I didn’t . The reason why I left was because the first day I came home, she was like, what happened, you didn’t work today, you didn’t bring home money. So I lied to her, I said I don’t understand their language. So I don’t know what to communicate with them. So she was really mad at me, she was like I have to work so I would pay her the money she paid.

So, I came on Thursday, and on Friday she took me to a junction and she said “ this is the place you stand” and if any guys come just tell them “para” (money in Turkish).

So I went out on Friday, so when I came back I told her, sorry I don’t understand their language so I wasn’t able to make any friend. So on Saturday she threatened me “if you don’t come back with money, I am going to frustrate you, I will send you back”.

So, on Saturday morning she told me I am going to go out to get a man for myself and if I refuse this she is going to do it for me. She went out and brought a Turkish man to the house and she told the man that “she is here and she can give you services for money”. So the man saw my face, I wasn’t happy and he drove off. She was very upset, she was like you allowed this man to leave, you are refusing to do what I am telling you. She pushed me out of the house, you need to go out and make money. So I was crying. I don’t even eat in the house, I don’t have any money and I was starving. So that day, that Saturday, I went back to the church.

I was scared and I went to tell my pastor about it. I told them what she said. And they told me to calm down and I don’t need to go back home and they will involve the police. So my pastor took me to his boss and talked to him on my behalf. So they called the Social Risks Prevention Foundation. So they told me not to be scared and the police will follow me to the place and help me get my things. Then we came to the house, police told me to pick up my things.

Gaile: Just to make things clear. How did you come into contact with this woman who forced you to work as a sex worker?

Glory:I met her friend through a friend in Nigeria. The friend told me someone is making an offer to you. Would you like to travel? She said she is going to get admission for you, pay yor school fees but you will have to pay her twice the money she spends.

Gaile: Do you know if this happened to anyone else in Nigeria?

Glory:I don’t know much about it. If I knew much, I would be scared to come here. So I really don’t know much about it.

Gaile: Do you think it is unofficial agents doing this? Because I heard similar stories. Not sure if it’s true though

Glory:I don’t think it is agents. I think it is individuals.

Gaile: So what else can you tell us about this woman?

Glory:She is a Nigerian.She should be 27-28. She told me she is a student here.

This woman complained about me to the police. [After the police came round her house], the police questioned her. Then she said she doesn’t know me and she met me here in Cyprus. She said she tried to help me and I tried to assault her. That was what she told the police. Then the police asked me “why does she do this?” and I said “she brought me here” and the agreement was I was supposed to pay her money. But I don’t have the money to pay her yet. Now she is angry with me because I don’t have the money and I don’t want to do prostitution.

Gaile: So what did she pay exactly?

Glory:When I first came, she paid 1000 euros for my school fees. She paid everything. So when I came here, she told me I have to pay her 40.000 euro.

Gaile: 40.000 euro?

Glory:Yes, that is what she said.

Gaile: What happened after you left the house?

Glory:I spent one night at the custody.

Gaile: How did the police treat you?

Glory:They were very nice to me.They asked me what are you going to eat? They asked me to calm down. They had to hold me there because it was a Sunday. They said you will be released, we know you are innocent.

On Sunday night, I went to the [shelter ran by] Social Risks Prevention Foundation.

Gaile: Was there anybody else apart from you and this woman in the house?

Glory: Her mum was here. They were doing it together.

Gaile: Did you see any other women in the house?

Glory: Yes, working girls. They were working to pay her.

Gaile: You didn’t have the chance to talk to these girls, right?

Glory: No, she didn’t allow me to talk to anyone.

Gaile: And when you said this to the police, did they not try to help the other girls?

Glory: They tried to but they [the girls ] are scared. The police told me that they are going to monitor her but she left the house at that stage and she changed the colour of her car.

Gaile: But as far as you know those girls are still working for her?

Glory: I don’t know.

(At this stage, the person who was working at the Social Risks Prevention Foundation at the time Glory went to the police intervenes. She says that she followed up with the officer in charge.The police officer told her that they monitored the house and that the girls were caught on prostitution and the girls said “we are doing it voluntarily”. So they [police] had to stop, they couldn’t do anything.

The police intended to deport Glory for prostitution but then they took her testimony and decided to monitor the house to see if her allegations were correct. They found out that indeed prostitution was going on in the house but when they confronted the girls, girls said these men are their boyfriends, there is no money involved. So the police could not continue pushing for this).

Gaile: So what happened after you left the house?

Glory: I studied for one term and then froze my term. I was working in different places. I worked for a long time to save money. I was staying at the Social Risks Prevention Foundation shelter for six months and was working. Later on I moved in with my friends.

Gaile: How was your experience at the shelter?

Glory: It was nice, I had a family there. I was in very good terms with some Turkish Cypriot volunteers working there. I also made friends with some girls who came to live there. For example, I met two girls at the shelter. They brought them to my room. One of them was from Kenya and the other was from Russia. They worked at nightclubs before. They told me that they took them to Cyprus but they didn’t tell them what they would do here. They told me they took their passports from them when they came to Cyprus. So they go out and sleep with men for money. So the security would go with them to the hotels and would wait there while they were inside.

Gaile: How did these girls manage to escape?

Glory: They said they would go the hospital for usual check-ups and the Kenyan and the Russian girl warned the doctor and the doctor called the police. That’s how they came to the shelter. That’s what they told me. Then they left back for their country.

Gaile:How is the university going now?

Glory: [After working for a bit, Glory enrolled in her university again]. It is fine, sometimes it is difficult, but generally it’s fine. I am not working now because of the school. I have a good network of Nigerian friends now. I learned Turkish as well.

Gaile:Thank you very much for accepting to talk to us. We wish you all the best.