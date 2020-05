“Kolej sınavını 20 Haziran’da yapmayı planlıyoruz”

İNGİLİZCE

Use of Language & Functions[1] ---------------------------------------------------- Countable and Uncountable nouns a / an / no article Quantifiers: a lot of, much, many, some, any

Expressing likes and dislikes like/enjoy … + Noun OR the Gerund

Giving opinions & Reacting That’s amazing, I’m sorry etc.

Ability: can / can’t

can / can’t Permission: Can I, Is it all right etc?

Can I, Is it all right etc? Giving or Refusing Permission

Necessity: have/ has to

have/ has to Lack of necessity: don’t/doesn’t have to

don’t/doesn’t have to Adverbs of manner easily, quickly etc. Irregular adverbs: well, hard, fast, late, early.

Telling the date

Past Simple Tense: the affirmative, negative and questions was / were regular verbs irregular verbs [2]

