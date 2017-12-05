Uluslararası Öğrencilerin Çalışma Koşulları

Bir gece sıkılmıştım. Vaktimi iyi değerlendirmiyor olduğumu düşünerek Mağusa’da dolaşmaya ve kafe ve restoranlarda garson olarak iş başvurusu yapmaya karar verdim. Ertesi gün simit satılan bir işletme aynı gün işe başlamam için beni aradı. Hemen hemen hiç Türkçe konuşmayan bir yabancı olarak iş bulmanın daha zor olacağını düşünmüştüm aslında. Ancak kısa zaman içinde neden bu kadar çabuk iş bulduğumu da anladım.

Başta garson olarak sadece masalara bakmam gerektiği söylendi. Basit bir iş gibi geldi kulağıma. Ama daha sonra işe başlarken bana verilen görevle alakalı olmayan çok farklı şeyler yapmam istendi benden. Ayrıca, bir keresinde müdürüm kendisinin işte olduğu saatlerde, evinde birşeyler yapacak olan tamirciye bakmam için beni evine gönderdi. Ben de sıkıldığım için gitmeyi kabul ettim.

Ben yarı-zamanlı bir çalışandım ve belli çalışma saatlerim de yoktu. Hafta içi 5 saat ve haftasonu da 10 saat çalışmam gerekiyordu. İki haftada bir, bir gün boş günüm vardı. Saat başına 6 TL alıyordum. Ancak, müdür iki veya daha fazla kişinin yapması gereken işi daha az ücret ödemek amacıyla bir kişiye yüklemeyi tercih ettiğinden yaptığım iş miktarı düşünüldüğünde bu miktar bana adil gelmemişti ve ne gariptir ki hala yarı zamanlı çalışan sayılmaktaydım. Ayrıca genellikle gece vardiyasında çalışıyordum ve müdür son dakika müşteri gelebilir diye düşünüyor ve ben de kalmam gerekenden daha uzun kalıyordum. Bana ekstra saatler için de herhangi bir ödeme yapılmıyordu. Bir noktada müdürden bıktım ve oradan kötü ayrıldım. Ortada yaptığım işle ilgili herhangir bir belge de yoktu. Bu nedenle maaşımın son kalan kısmını (140TL) vermemeye karar verdi.

Sömürülmeye hazırsanız Mağusa’da iş bulmak zor değil. Bir keresinde yaz döneminde bir otelde ‘ekstra’ eleman olarak çalışmıştım. Öğlen işe başlayıp, etkinlik bitince ve misafirler gittikten sonra ayrılabiliyordum. Bazen işten ayrılmam sabah 4‘ü buluyordu. Maaş da çalıştığım süreye göre değişmiyordu. Türkçe konuşanlarla kıyaslandığında ise yabancılara en kötü işler veriliyordu.

Mağusa’da farklı yerlerde çalışırken birçok problem olduğunu farkettim. Bunlardan bir tanesi ırkçılık. Aynı işyerinde karşılaştığım Afrikalı çalışma arkadaşlarım yalnızca mutfak gibi bir iç mekan içinde bulaşık yıkıyor ya da yerleri süpürüyorlardı. Oysa ki Filistinli olan ben restoranın ön kısmında çalışıyordum. Cinsiyetçilik de var. Bir keresinde müdür ‘güzel’ bir garsonu müşteri çekmesi amacıyla yalnızca ayakta durması ve gülümsemesi için restoranın önüne koydu.

Günün sonunda bu işler kayıtsız ve yasadışı. Bu nedenle işçiler de işverenin insafına kalıyorlar. Bazı öğrenciler maddi açıdan çok zor durumda olduklarından bu tarz sömürü, ırkçı ve cinsiyetçi davranışlara da tahammül etmek durumunda kalıyor olabilirler.

Workplace Conditions for International Students

One night I was bored and I thought that I am not making use of my time so I decided to go around Famagusta and apply for a job in cafes and restaurants as a waiter. The next day I got a call from a simit restaurant to start on the same day. After all, finding a job as a foreigner who can barely speak Turkish was not as difficult as I thought. Yet I would find out the reasons why very soon.

In the beginning, I was told that my job as a waiter would be just taking care of the tables, which seemed simple. Yet, later on I was assigned to do many different tasks that were not related to what I have been told earlier when I started. Funnily, my manager once sent me to watch a maintenance guy fix some things in his house while he was on duty, but I still accepted to go out of boredom.

Apparently, I was a part-time worker with no defined working schedule. I would work 5 hours on weekdays and 10 hours on weekends and given a day off on a bi-weekly basis. It was weird that I was still considered a part-time worker and was being paid on that basis that was 6TL an hour. This did not seem fair for work I was putting in since the manager preferred to put the workload of two or more people on one worker in order to pay less wages. I need to also mention that I often worked night shifts and stayed longer than I was supposed to just because the manager thought that it was not the time to close because last minute customers could show up at some point and surprisingly I was not paid for any extra hour there. After I got fed up with the manager we left on bad terms and since no work is documented he decided not to give back the last part of my salary (140tl).

Finding work here in Famagusta is not difficult as long as you are ready to be exploited. I remember working for a day as what they call ‘extra’ in a hotel during summer. You arrive at noon and leave when the event ends and the guests leave which means at 4am sometimes. The salary does not change according to how many hours and of course the foreigners get the worst jobs compared to Turkish speakers.

I have noticed many problems during my work experience in different places in Famagusta. One issue was racism. I would see my African coworkers being confined to work inside like in the kitchen, washing dishes or just sweeping and I also noticed sexism when a manager once used to put a ‘beautiful’ waitress to just stand and smile in front of the restaurant to attract customers!

At the end of the day, the work is under the table and illegal so the workers are left at the mercy of the employer and since some students are in desperate need of money they may have to endure such acts of exploitation, racism and sexism.