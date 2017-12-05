Irkçılık Denizi, Korkunç Çalışma Koşulları ve Polis ve Yargıda Yolsuzluk Bulutu

Birkaç ay önce (Lefkoşa’daki okullardan birine kayıtlı olan) Veronique Kandem’in hikayesi gazetelerde ve sosyal medyada olay olduğu zaman karşılaştığım birçok Kıbrıslı Türk hayretler içerisindeydi. Açıkçası bana yakın olan bazı kişiler Zizzi Pizza’nın sahibinin bu kadına kötü davranması karşısında sadece şaşırmakla kalmamış, aynı zamanda bu olay karşısında dehşete kapılmış ve inanmakta zorluk çekmekteydi. Hatta bir arkadaşım bana aynen şöyle demişti: “Bu doğru olamaz. Bu işin aslını öğrenmemiz lazım.” Olaya ilgi gösteren ve restoran sahibine karşı birşeyler yapılmasını talep eden kişiler ve sivil toplum gruplarından da bana telefonlar geldi. Yanlış hatırlamıyorsam, birkaç kişi öğrenci derneğimizin Veronique’in olayıyla ile ilgili neler yaptığını sordu. Bazıları da neden Kamerunlu Öğrenciler Derneği Başkanı’nın konuyla ilgili birşey söylemediğini sordu. Kendi kendime “bu ilgili arkadaşlar bizden ne bekliyorlar ki’ dediğimi hatırlıyorum.

Veronique’e yapılan bu korkunç muameleden dolayı birçok Kıbrıslı Türk ve birkaç yabancı öğrenci şok olmuştu. Diğer taraftan özellikle ‘Siyah Afrikalı öğrenciler’ için bu olay, bir siyah Afrikalı öğrencinin hayatındaki sıradan günlerden biriydi. Veronique’in korkunç hikayesi bir istisna değil kuraldı ve birçoğumuz hemen onun yardımına koştuk ve onu savunduk. Bunu yapmamızın sebebi yaşadığı olayın benzersizliği değil, bizdeki görev duygusuydu. Bu, Veronique’e karşı sempati duymadığımız anlamına gelmiyor. Tıpkı Orta Doğu ülkelerinde yaşanan terör saldırılarıyla ilgili haberlerde olduğu gibi.. Evet, bunlar korkunç olaylar ancak sıklıkla yaşandıkları için birer norm haline geldiler. Aynı şekilde Veronique’in başına gelen şanssızlık çoğu Afrikalı öğrenci için bir norm aslında. Biz de derinlerde duyduğumuz sempati duygusuyla birlikte, elimizdeki kısıtlı kaynaklarla aramızdan bir kişiye adalet sağlamak için çalışmaya koyulduk.

Eğer Veronique bir beyaz veya Türk ya da Kıbrıs Türk kökenli olmuş olsa, belki de ona daha fazla sempati duyardık. Öyle olmuş olsa bu durum bir anomali olurdu. Sevgili okuyucu, o zaman bu durum inanması çok zor ve sıradışı bir olay olarak algılanırdı. Ancak Veronique öyle biri değildi!

İşte aklımda bu olay ve diğer birçok siyah Afrikalı öğrencinin deneyimleriyle bu yazıyı kaleme alıyorum. Amacım aslında şunu hatırlatmak: Veronique’in yaşadıkları, eşit muameleye tabi tutulmadığımız, ikincil görüldüğümüz hatta aşağı bir ırk olarak düşünüldüğümüz durumlardan yalnızca birisidir. Veronique bir istisna değil bir normdur. Afrikalı öğrenciler, ırkçı eğilimlerin getirdiği korkunç koşullarda çalışmaktadırlar. Veronique’in şanslı olduğunu belirtmek isterim çünkü onun hikayesi gazetelere manşet oldu ve bazı iyi niyetli insanların tepki vermesine neden oldu. Daha da kötüsünü yaşamış olanlar ise Veronique kadar ŞANSLI değildiler. Bu nedenle, Veronique’in hikayesi aklınıza geldiğinde ve şok olduğunuzda, çok daha kötüsünü yaşamış birçok insan olduğunu unutmayınız.

Bu durum çalışma koşullarından, günlük hayatta yaşanılan deneyimlerden öte birşeydir. Ya pasif olarak ya da başka şekillerde bu gibi adaletsizlikleri aktif olarak teşvik eden sistemlere kadar uzanır. BU, BENİM HİKAYEMDİR. BU, VERONIQUE’İN HİKAYESİDİR. BU BİRÇOK AFRİKALI ÖĞRENCİNİN HİKAYESİDİR. LÜTFEN BİZE KULAK VERİN.

Veronique Kandem’in hikayesini bilmeyenler için kısaca anlatayım. Veronique, Mağusa’da bulunan Zizzi Pizza’da çalışan, belli bir pozisyonu olmayan ve kendisine her türlü işin verildiği, sürekli bir vardiyadan bir diğer vardiyaya aktarılan bir elemandı. Zizzi Pizza’da 4 ay kadar çalıştı fakat yaptığı iş karşılığında hiç maaş almadı. En sonunda ücretini talep edecek cesareti bulduğunda ise (bu parayla okul harcını ödemeyi planlıyordu), işvereni ona ‘deli kadın’ ismini taktı. Emeğinin karşılığını alamayacağını farkedince olay çıkardı. Sonuç olarak gözaltına alınması için polise haber verildi. Gözaltına alındı da. Hem de bu davranışına neyin sebep olduğunu ortaya çıkarmak için herhangi bir sorgulama yapma zahmetine dahi girilmedi. Gözaltı süresince polis hem ona gerekli avukatı sağlamadı, hem de onu sorgulayarak avukatsız bir şekilde mahkemeye çıkardı. Bu olay sosyal medyaya yansıdığında, birkaç arkadaşım ve ben polis karakoluna gidirek onun neden gözaltında tutulduğunu sorduk. Polis karakolunda 30 dakikadan fazla birinin bizimle ilgilenmesini bekledik. En sonunda bizimle ilgilenildi ama hem Veronique’le görüşmemize izin verilmedi, hem de makamlar onun olayını bile konuşmak istemediler ve ondan tekrar tekrar ‘deli kadın’ diye bahsettiler. Bir tercüman istediğimizde görevde olan tüm polislerin Türkçe konuştuğu bize aktarıldı. Bir sonraki sabah bir kez daha karakola gittik ve Veronique’in avukat hakkı olduğu konusunda ısrar ettik. Talebimiz görmezden gelindi ve ikinci kez avukatsız olarak mahkemeye çıkarıldı. Şanslıydık; mahkemede Sayın Ramadan’la karşılaştık. Kendisi, Afrikalı öğrencilerin haklarını savunma konusunda isim yapmış bir avukattır. Kendisi müdahale etti ve yeni müvekkili Veronique ile görüşme yapabilmek için duruşmanın ertelenmesi talebinde bulundu.

İşte bu durum Afrikalı öğrencilerin yalnızca işverenlerinin değil aynı zamanda onları korumakla yükümlü polis ve yargı sisteminin de haksız muamelesine maruz kaldıkları durumlardan yalnızca bir tanesidir. Eğer Sayın Ramadan’la karşılaşmamış olsaydık, Veronique avukat olmaksızın yargılanacak ve hüküm giyecekti. Bu, ırk, renk, cinsiyet, din veya toplumsal cinsiyet gözetmeksizin hepimizin hakkı olan temel insan haklarının tümünü ihlal eden bir durumdur. Acaba yargıç nasıl oldu da bu durumda bir yanlışlık görmedi. Karakoldayken ve mahkemedeyken içimden bir ses bu davanın makamların bir an evvel bitirip kurtulmak istedikleri davalardan biri olduğunu söylüyordu. Allahtan hem avukatın hem de Umay Group Limited’in girişimleriyle hapiste geçirdiği 15 günden sonra Veronique’in serbest bırakılmasını sağlayabilmiştik. Ancak bu, buz dağının yalnızca görünen kısmıydı.

Çok yakın bir arkadaşımla (ismini vermeyeceğim) ilgili başka bir davada ise evsahibi, arkadaşımın karşılığında 10,000TL ödediği daireye girmesine izin vermedi ve gerekçe olarak da bir önceki kiracıdan kalan faturaları ödemesi gerektiğini söyledi. Her ne kadar akıl almaz bir durum olsa da bu yaşanmış bir olaydır. Bir düşünün; daireye taşınmadan bir hafta önce ödeme yapıyorsunuz. Daireye taşınacağınz gün evsahibi sizden kaynaklanmayan faturalar için 500TL ödeme yapmanızı talep ediyor. Sebebini sorduğunuz zaman da bir önceki kiracının da siyah olduğunu ve bu kişinin faturaların hepsini ödemediğini söylüyor. İnanılmaz bir mantık bu! Sırf siyahım diye ve bir önceki kiracısı da siyah diye, onun ödemediği faturaları ben ödeyeceğim. Herhalde Aristo bile bu mantığı kavramakta zorlanırdı..

Ayrıca, Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta çoğu otel ve restoranı ziyaret ederseniz siyah öğrencilerin genellikle temizlikçi ve bulaşıkçı olarak çalıştıklarını görürsünüz. Çok azı garson olarak çalışmaktadır ve garson olarak çalışan siyahları da birer istisna olarak düşünebilirsiniz. İlk başta bunun sebebini anlamamıştım ama Filistinli bir arkadaşım, bir restoran sahibinin kendisine gizlice, siyah işçilerin görünmemelerini tercih ettiklerini, bunun da sebebinin bazı müşterilerin bundan rahatsız olabileceği korkusu olduğunu söylediğini ifade etti. Anında moralim inanılmaz bozuldu ve çok büyük bir öfke ve aşağılanmışlık hissiyle doldum. Derimin renginin başka bir insanı rahatsız ettiği düşüncesi hem anlaşılabilecek birşey değildi, hem de insanı affallatıyordu. Bir başka ilginç durum da şuydu; Afrikalı öğrenciler, daha farklı renkten işçilere kıyasla daha uzun saatler çalışıyor ama karşılığında daha az para alıyorlardı.

Bunu şok edici buluyorsanız bir de şunu bir düşünün: içki satan bir dükkana girdiniz ve kasada duran dükkan sahibi anında size siyahlara hiçbir satış yapmadığını söylüyor. Evet, doğru okudunuz! 2015 yılında, soğuk bir Aralık akşamında, arkadaşlarımın evine bir toplantı için giderken ben bunu yaşadım. Arkadaşlarım için içki almak üzere bir dükkana girdim ve içeri girdiğim zaman dükkan sahibi siyahlara satış yapmadığını söyleyerek bana satış yapmayı reddetti. Birkaç ay sonra, bu kötü tecrübeyi bilen kadın arkadaşlarımdan biri aynı dükkan sahibine daha önceki ırkçı davranışıyla ilgili hesap sordu. Adam da, sanki geçerli bir sebepmiş gibi, daha önce birkaç siyahla kötü deneyimler yaşadığını söyledi.

Bu hikayelerin bazıları insanlara, kişinin espri anlayışına göre Holywood’un korku filmleri ya da komedi şovları gibi gelebilir. Ancak size garanti ederim ki bunların hepsi de gerçektir. Bir de üstüne üstlük polis makamlarına sorulduğunda onlar önemsizmiş gibi bu gerçekleri bir kenara itmeye çalışıyorlar. Bu bana şu olayı hatırlattı. Mağusa’daki bir kafede bir arkadaşımın dizüstü bilgisayarı çalınmıştı. Olayı polise bildirdik ve kafeden kamera görüntülerini istedik. Görüntüler verildi. Ancak videoda hırsızın bir Kıbrıslı Türk olduğu ortaya çıktığı zaman otoriteler (arkadaşımın çok iyi Türkçe konuştuğunu bilmeden kendi aralarında Türkçe konuşup) video görüntülerinden kurtulmak için işbirliği yaptılar. Arkadaşım onlarla yüzleşerek bu durumu Türkçe olarak sorduğunda, daha sonra davranışlarından dolayı özür dilediler. Hiçbirimizin Türkçe anlamadığı bir durum hayal etmeye çalışın. Herşey orda bitecekti.

Bunlar, Kuzey Kıbrıs’taki siyah topluluğun yaşadıklarıyla ilgili yalnızca birkaç örnektir Hiçbir şekilde Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta yaşayan insanların hepsinin de aynı tavır içinde olduğunu ima etmeye çalışmyorum çünkü değildirler. Yine de, bu tarz ırkçı ayrımcılıklarla karşılaşma sıklığımız makul olan her insanın, burada yaşayan önemli miktarda Kıbrıslı Türk ve Türkün (çoğunluk olduğunu söylemiyorum) bu gibi ayrımcı davranışları haklı gördükleri çıkarımında bulunmasına yetecek kanıtı teşkil eder. Bu yazdıklarımı, bu tarz davranışlarda bulunan restoran ve otel sahiplerine, evsahiplerine, polis görevlilerine, yargı mensuplarına, dükkan sahiplerine ve Kuzey Kıbrıs’ın diğer sakinlerine yöneliktir. Birçok insan adına bunları söylüyorum ve şunu bilmenizi isterim; BİZLER de sizler kadar insanız ve bizlere bu şekilde davrandığınız zaman BİZLER de inciniyoruz. Lütfen buna bir SON VERİN!

A BED OF RACISM, A PILLOW OF HORRIFIC WORKING CONDITIONS, AND A BLANKET OF POLICE AND JUDICIAL CORRUPTION!

A few months ago when the story of Veronique Kandem (who was registered as a student in one of the business schools in Nicosia) broke in newspapers and on social media, many of the Turkish Cypriots I came across were astounded. Frankly, some close to me were not only flabbergasted by how the owner of Zizzi Pizza had mistreated this lady, but were equally disgusted and found the story’s authencity hard to believe. A friend of mine even said, and I quote; ‘Heey, this cannot be true; we need to get to the bottom of this story’. I also received calls from concerned individuals and civil-society groups who demanded that action be taken against the owner of the restaurant. If I remember correctly, a few asked what our students’ society was doing about the Veronique case; others asked why the President of the Cameroonian Students’ Society had said nothing about it. I recall thinking to myself; ‘what do these ‘concerned friends’ expect of us’?

While many Turkish Cypriots and a few international students were shocked by the horrible treatment Veronique suffered, for most international students – particularly ‘black African students’ – this was just another day in the life of a ‘black African student’. Occurrences like the ‘Veronique horror-show’ were the norm, and most of us scrambled to Veronique’s aid and defense not because of the uniqueness of her case, but due to a sense of duty. This does not mean that we did not act out of sympathy for Veronique; rather, just as news of a terrorist attack in some Middle-Eastern countries, though horrific, feels like the norm due to their frequency, so too did the news about Veronique’s misfortune feel like the norm to most ‘black African students’. So, with a submerged feeling of sympathy, we went to work to bring justice back to one of our own using the limited resources available to us.

Perhaps we would have felt more sympathy if Veronique had been white or of Turkish or Turkish Cypriot descent. Yes, that would have been an anomaly. That dear reader, would have been mind blowing, an extraordinary occurrence. However, Veronique’s was not!

It is with this experience in mind, as well as of those of many other ‘black African students’ that I put pen to paper to remind us all that Veronique is just one of those few cases where WE have been treated not as equals, but as a subordinate and dare I say, an inferior race of humans. Veronique is the norm, not the exception. African students work under horrible conditions perpetuated by racist tendencies. Veronique, I would say, is lucky in that her story made the headlines, drawing a reaction from some good-willed persons. Many others who have suffered worse conditions were not as LUCKY as Veronique has been. So, whenever you think of Veronique’s story and you are shocked, remember that there are many others who have experienced worse.

This goes beyond the working conditions and everyday experiences, and extends to the systems who actively encourage these injustices, either passively or otherwise. THIS IS MY STORY, THIS IS VERONIQUE’S STORY, THIS IS THE STORY OF MANY BLACK AFRICAN STUDENTS. PLEASE, DO LISTEN.

For those of you who do not know Veronique Kandem’s story, I’ll explain it briefly. Veronique worked as a ‘floater’ – an employee who is reassigned from job to job or shift to shift within an operation – at Zizzi Pizza located in Famagusta. She worked there for about 4 months but received no salary for her duties. When she finally mustered the courage to demand her wages (which she intended to use to pay for her school fees), her employer termed her a ‘mad woman’. Realizing she was not going to be paid for her services, she threw a tantrum and the police was subsequently called to take her into custody, which they did without even bothering to question the circumstances surrounding her reactionary behavior. While in custody, the Police not only failed to provide her with counsel, but went the extra mile to interrogate her and take her to court without counsel. When this story broke on social media, a couple of friends and I rushed to the police station to inquire on the reasons for her detention. While at the police station we waited for over 30 minutes before we were attended to, and when this finally happened, we were not only denied access to see Veronique, but the authorities refused to even discuss her case, repeatedly referring to her as a mad woman. When we asked for an interpreter, we were informed that all the officers on duty spoke only Turkish. The next morning, we went once more to the police station and insisted that Veronique deserved to have counsel. These pleas were ignored and she was taken to court for the second time without counsel. Luckily, at court, we met Mr. Ramadan – a lawyer famous for defending the rights of African students – who intervened and requested that the court session be adjourned while he spoke with his new client, Veronique.

This is just one of those experiences where black African students are treated unfairly not only by their employers, but also by the very police and judicial system charged to protect them. If we had not run into Mr. Ramadan, Veronique would have been judged and sentenced without counsel. This goes against every fundamental human right we are all entitled to irrespective of race, color, sex, religion, or gender and I wonder how the Judge thought this was the right thing to do. While at the police station and the court, I had this feeling that this was one of those cases where the authorities wanted to be done as fast as possible. Fortunately, with the intervention of the lawyer and Umay Group Limited, we were able to secure Veronique’s release after 15 days in prison but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

In another case concerning a very close friend of mine (name withheld), his landlord refused to allow him access to an apartment he had paid 10,000TL for, using the excuse that he had to clear the bills of the previous tenant. As mind boggling as this seems, it was a real experience. Think of it, you pay for an apartment a week before you enter, and on the day of your entry, the landlord demands that you pay 500TL for bills not incurred by you. When asked why, he said the previous tenant was black and did not complete his bills. The logic is staggering; because I am black and your former tenant was black, I have to pay the bills he did not. Aristotle himself would find it hard to wrap his mind around this.

Moreover, if you visit most of the restaurants and hotels in Northern Cyprus, you will notice that the black student workers often work as cleaners and dishwashers, and only a few as waiters. Consider these few black waiters as the exception. At first, I never understood the reason for this but a Palestinian friend brought to my attention that the owner of one of these restaurants had confided in him that they preferred if the black workers were not seen by their customers for fear of making some customers uncomfortable. I immediately felt depressed and filled with such anger and humiliation. The thought of the color of my skin making another person uncomfortable was on the one hand incomprehensible, and on the other, stupefying. Interestingly enough, the black African students work longer hours but receive less pay relative to workers of different colors. Yeah!

But if you think this is shocking, imagine getting into a liquor shop and the cashier shop-owner tells you point-blank that he does not sell to black people. Yes, you read right. That was my experience one cold December night in 2015 on my way to a friend’s house. I had entered to buy some alcohol for my friends, and when I walked in, the shop owner refused to sell to me, saying that he did not sell to blacks. A few months later, when a female friend of mine, aware of this troubling experience, confronted that same shop-owner as to his previous racist behavior, he said he had had some bad experiences with some black persons, as though this justification was good enough.

Some of these stories might appear like Hollywood horror or comedy shows, depending on one’s sense of humor. But, I assure you, these are real. This is compounded by the fact that police authorities brush these truths aside when confronted. This brings to mind an experience when a friend’s laptop was stolen from one of the coffee shops in Famagusta. We took this to the police and demanded for the video clip from the coffee shop. This was provided, but when the video revealed that the thief was of Turkish Cypriot decent, the authorities (speaking in Turkish among themselves without knowing that my friend was exceptionally fluent in Turkish) connived to get rid of the clip. Unfortunately, she confronted them in Turkish and they subsequently apologized for their behavior. Think of a scenario where none of us understood the Turkish language: that would have been the end of the story.

These are just some of the experiences the black community in Northern Cyprus faces. I do not in any way insinuate that these racist behaviors reflect the entire attitude of the inhabitants of Northern Cyprus; certainly, they do not. Nevertheless, the frequency with which we face these racist discriminations is evidence enough for any reasonable individual to conclude that a significant number of Northern Cypriots and Turkish inhabitants (not necessarily the majority) feel that these discriminatory practices are justified. It is to these persons, these perpetrators – restaurant and hotel owners, landlords, police officers, judicial officers, shop owners, and everyday inhabitants of Northern Cyprus – that I address this article. I speak on behalf of many, and I want you to know that WE, are as human as you are, and, WE are hurt when you treat as this way. Please, STOP!