Bir yabancı öğrencinin sağlık sigortası ve poliçesiyle mücadelesi

Chidume Martins

Sağlık sigortası, sigortalının karşılaştığı tıbbi ve cerrahi masrafları karşılayan bir sigorta türüdür. Sağlık sigortası hastalık ya da yaralanma nedeniyle sigortalının ödemek durumunda kaldığı masrafı geri öder ya da doğrudan sağlık hizmetini sağlayanı öder. Kıbrıs’ın kuzeyindeki kurumlar, güvenli bir sağlık sistemi güvencesi ile öğrencileri cezbetmek için sağlık sigortası sunmaktadırlar. Doğu Akdeniz Üniversitesi, adanın önde gelen bir üniversitesidir ve öğrencilerine yönelik sağlık sigortası sunmaktadır. Öğrenciler de her dönem bunun için ödeme yapmaktadırlar ancak çoğu yaptıkları bu ödemeden haberdar değildir. Kıbrıs’ın kuzeyindeki bu üniversiteler öğrencileri, bu poliçelerin varlığı ve kapsamları konusunda bilgilendirmemektedirler. Aşağıda, görüşülmüş olan öğrencilerin gerçek hayatta yaşadıkları deneyimlerden örnekler yer alır.

Bu mülakatlardan da görülebileceği gibi, yetersiz bilgi ve yetersiz danışmanlık yöntemleri, yeterince insana ulaşılamama ve yeterli duyuru yapılmamasından kaynaklanan problemlerin aşılmasına ihtiyaç vardır. Üniversite makamlarının öğrencilere özellikle önemli bir konu olan sağlık sigortasıyla ilgili yol göstermesi gerekir.

Gerçek hayattan örnekler

Anonim:

Nijerya’dan adaya geldikten sonra yavaş yavaş bir yoğunluk içine girdim. Kayıt yaptırdım ve derslere gitmeye başladım. Bir hafta kadar sonra okul ve ortama uyum sağlama çabasının yarattığı stresten dolayı derimde kızarıklık ve kabuklanma başladı. Yardım almak için sağlık merkezine gittim. Benden teşhis konulabilemsi için devlet hastanesinde bazı testler yaptırmam istendi.Oraya vardıktan sonra tüm testlerin o hastanede yapılamayacağını öğrendim vebazı testleri dışarda yaptırmam gerekti.Devlet hastanesinde yaptırdığım test bedavaydı ama öyle olduğunu bilmiyordum. Okul dışında yaptırdığım geriye kalan testler için ücret ödemem gerekti veçok pahalıydılar. Bir sağlık poliçesi için halihazırda ödeme yaptığımı bilmediğimden doktorun yazdığı ilaçların parasını da ödedim.Param neredeyse bitmişti. Ben de bilgi almak üzere yabancı öğrenci ofisine gittim. Orada bana bir sağlık sigortam olduğu söylendi. Böyle birşey için ödeme yaptığımı bile bilmiyordum. Bana sigortanın dar kapsamlı olduğu ve özel sağlık hizmetlerini kapsamadığı belirtildi. Sağlık sigortası primlerini ödeyen öğrenciler Sağlık Bakanlığı’na bağlı poliklinik ve hastanelerdeki tüm muayene (laboratuvar, x-ray) ve konsültasyondan hizmetlerinden ücretsiz yararlanabiliyorlardı. Ancak daha ileri görüntüleme(MRI ve CT), ilaç ve tedavi için gerekli diğer cihazlar için öğrencinin ödeme yapması gerekmekteydi. Şaşırmıştım.Birçok öğrenci mezun olana kadar bunu bilmiyor bile ve bu arada da sağlık hizmetleri için çok para harcamış olabilirler. Bu bilginin doğruluğundan emin olabilmek için sağlık merkezinin websitesine baktım. Okulun öğrencilere sağlık sigortası poliçesi hakkındayeterince bilgilendirme yapmamış olması bana büyük bir hayalkırıklığı yaşattı.

Bu, yabancı öğrencilerin yaşadığı durumlardan yalnızca bir tanesidir. Üniversitelerin sağlık sigortasıyla ilgili öğrencileri bilgilendirmesi gerekir. Yabancı öğrenci oficisi de sağlık sigortasının faydaları hakkında bilgilendirici kampanya yapması gerekir.

Mesela ABD, Kanada ve birçok AB ülkesi gibi gelişmiş ülkelerde farklı kategorilerde sağlık sigortası ya üniversiteler ve hükümet işbirliği ya da üniversiteler aracılığıyla bilgisi sağlanan özel firmalarca sunulur. Bunlar arasında aşağıdakiler de yer alır ancak bunlarla sınırlı depğildir:

Hastane Sigortası (Kısım A) maaştan karşılanır. Hastanelerde yataklı tedavi ve kısa dönemli hasta bakım ile palyatif bakımı içerir.

maaştan karşılanır. Hastanelerde yataklı tedavi ve kısa dönemli hasta bakım ile palyatif bakımı içerir. Tıbbi Sigorta (Kısım B) aylık primle karşılanır. Genel doktor hizmetlerini, ayakta tedavi ve tıbbi olarak gerekmesi halinde bazı fizik tedavi ve meslek hastalıkları terapisti hizmetlerini içerir.

aylık primle karşılanır. Genel doktor hizmetlerini, ayakta tedavi ve tıbbi olarak gerekmesi halinde bazı fizik tedavi ve meslek hastalıkları terapisti hizmetlerini içerir. Reçeteli İlaç (Kısım C) aylık primle karşılanır ve reçeteli ilaçların daha makul maliyetli olmasına yardımcı olmak ve maliyetleri düşürmek için tasarlanmıştır. Bu sigortayı özel şirketler sunar.

Üniversiteler farklı sigorta poliçeleri sunmalıdırlar. Öğrenci sağlık sigortası zorunlu olan genel hizmetlerle sınırlı olmamalı; adaya gelmeden önce arzu eden öğrencilere poliçe kapsamını genişletme fırsatı tanınmalı.

Her öğrenciye böyle bir poliçe alıp almama seçeneği tanınmalı. Bu, sağlıkla ilgili masrafa giren öğrencilerin stresini hafifletecektir. Aynı zamanda da öğrencilerin sağlık hizmetlerine çok para harcamalarını engelleyecektir.

An international student struggles with health insurance and it policies.

Chidume Martins

Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, EMU.

Nigerian Student Society

