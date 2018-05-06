1968’in En Güçlü 15 Albümü*
- Big Brother and the Holding Company - Cheap Thrills
- Donovan - The Hurdy Gurdy Man
- Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac
- Grateful Dead - Anthem of the Sun
- Joan Baez - Any Day Now
- Pink Floyd - A Saucerful of Secrets
- Soft Machine – Soft Machine
- The Beatles – The Beatles (White Album)
- The Doors - Waiting for the Sun
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Electric Ladyland
- The Kinks - The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society
- The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet
- The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat
- The Zombies - Odessey and Oracle
- Van Morrison - Astral Weeks
*: Liste alfabetik olarak sıralanmıştır.
