Lefkoşa25 °C

  1. HABERLER

  2. DERGİLER

  3. 1968’in En Güçlü  15 Albümü*
1968’in En Güçlü  15 Albümü*

1968’in En Güçlü  15 Albümü*

Big Brother and the Holding Company - Cheap Thrills, Donovan - The Hurdy Gurdy Man

A+A-

Bulut Ünvan
bulut.ünvan@gmail.com

 

  1. Big Brother and the Holding Company - Cheap Thrills
  2. Donovan - The Hurdy Gurdy Man
  3. Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac
  4. Grateful Dead -  Anthem of the Sun
  5. Joan Baez -  Any  Day Now
  6. Pink Floyd -  A Saucerful of Secrets
  7. Soft Machine – Soft Machine
  8. The Beatles – The Beatles (White Album)
  9. The Doors - Waiting for the Sun
  10. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Electric Ladyland
  11. The Kinks - The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society
  12. The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet
  13. The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat
  14. The Zombies - Odessey and Oracle
  15. Van Morrison - Astral Weeks

*: Liste alfabetik olarak sıralanmıştır.

Bu haber toplam 90 defa okunmuştur
Etiketler :
Gaile 452. Sayısı

Gaile 452. Sayısı

Önceki ve Sonraki Haberler