Marios Eliades: Common struggle- Common Homeland

Every Cypriot is saddened by the destruction of the beautiful forest of Kantara, by the fiery flame that broke out and continues to rage in the area.

We wish all of us, the ongoing joint effort to extinguish it to succeed as soon as possible and to prevent further destruction, one of the most beautiful areas of our common homeland.

At the same time, I welcome the fact that both the Turkish Cypriot "authorities" and the Republic of Cyprus, in the face of the great catastrophe, have set aside political and other expediencies and are cooperating harmoniously to face this huge ecological catastrophe.

This is exactly the future and perspective of this place. The concern for the common homeland and the cooperation for its salvation and progress.

Common Struggle - Common Homeland

Partner Struggles - Partner Homeland