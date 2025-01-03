MÜNHAL
VACANT POST FOR ACCOUNTANT
A.G.GEORGHIOU LTD is a firm of professional Accountants and Auditors based in Nicosia, Cyprus and is seeking for an accountant that has the below knowledge/experience:
Duties and responsibilities
- Processing and recording of clients’ business transactions in the accounting software
- Maintaining organised, complete and accurate financial records for clients
- Preparation of VAT/VIES declarations
- Reconciling bank accounts, accounts payable and accounts receivable balances
- Preparing and finalising accounting records subject to review/statutory audit
- Performing other job-related duties as assigned
Requirements
- Honest, self-driven and hardworking individual
- Willingness to gain skills and knowledge to enhance work performance and achieve professional growth
- Strong knowledge of any accounting software including XL and word
Please send your CV to: [email protected]
