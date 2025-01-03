Lefkoşa16 °C

VACANT POST FOR ACCOUNTANT 

A.G.GEORGHIOU LTD  is a firm of professional Accountants and Auditors based in Nicosia, Cyprus and is seeking for an accountant that has the below knowledge/experience:

Duties and responsibilities

  • Processing and recording of clients’ business transactions in the accounting software
  • Maintaining organised, complete and accurate financial records for clients
  • Preparation of VAT/VIES declarations
  • Reconciling bank accounts, accounts payable and accounts receivable balances
  • Preparing and finalising accounting records subject to review/statutory audit 
  • Performing other job-related duties as assigned

Requirements

  • Honest, self-driven and hardworking individual
  • Willingness to gain skills and knowledge to enhance work performance and achieve professional growth 
  • Strong knowledge of any accounting software including XL and word  

Please send your CV to:  [email protected]

Pleasant working hours 8-13.00  - 13.30-16.30

