Magda Zenon: Kendinizi sevin / Love yourself
İçimizdekiler/ Ülviye Akın Uysal
(Hukukçu)
Kendimi tek kelime ile tanımlayacak olsam… Samimi
Şu an yaptığım işi yapmasaydım… Barış muhabiri olurdum
Benim gündemimi en fazla meşgul eden… Kadın hakları ve barışın inşası için yaptığım aktivizm çalışmaları.
Kayıtsız kalamadığım şey… Her türlü haksızlık.
En büyük pişmanlığım… Genç yaşta sağlıklı beslenme ve spor yapma alışkanlığı edinmemek.
En büyük sevincim… Yeni maceraları atılmak.
Hayatımın dönüm noktası… Anne olmak.
Beni en çok etkileyen yazar… Çok oldu ama en fazla Emile Zola ve Robert Fisk etkiledi diyebilirim.
Başucumdaki kitap… Hiçbir zaman tek kitap olmadı. Şu an için Neriman Cahit’in “Araplara Satılan Kızlar” ile Eve Ensler’nın ‘In the Body of the World’
En keyif aldığım müzik… Ruh halime göre değişir ancak Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Vasili Papakonstantinou, Amy Winehouse ve Haris Alexiou dinlemeyi seviyorum
En son izlediğim film… ‘Smuggling Hendrix’
Kendim için son aldığım şey… Bronz espadriller
Dolabımdaki en gereksiz şey… Yüksek topuklu ayakkabılar
Benim için alınabilecek en güzel hediye… Birlikte gideceğimiz herhangi bir yer için bilet.
Kendimle ilgili değiştirmek istediğim şey… Daha sağlıklı yeme alışkanlığı edinmek
Kendimde beğendiğim özellik… Hemen hemen her şeyin iyi yönünü görme yeteneğim.
Olmasa da olur… Sahiplenen insanlar
Olmazsa olmaz… Kahkaha ve şefkat
En iyi yaptığım yemek… Deniz ürünleri makarnası
Hayalimdeki dünya… İyiliğin norm kabul edildiği, dışlanmanın olmadığı bir Dünya.
Aşk benim için… Farklı şekiller ve formlar alır
Onunla çok tanışmayı isterdim… )… Michelle Obama veya Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). Gerçi kaleidHERscope isimli radyo programım sayesinde pek çok kahramanımla tanışma fırsatı buldum.
Görmek istediğim yer… Arjantin
Mutlaka yapmak istediğim… Türkçe öğrenmek
Son olarak söylemek istediklerim… Kendimizi sevmemiz çok önemli ancak çoğumuz bunu unutuyor.
(Paralegal)
If i was to describe myself with a single word… Genuine
If i wasn’t doing the job I’m doing at the moment I would be…a peace journalist
The thing that occupies my agenda the most is… my activism work on women’s rights and peacebuilding....
I can’t be indifferent to…injustice of any kind...
My biggest regret is….not making exercise and healthy eating habits a part of my daily routine from a young age
My biggest joy is….embarking on a new adventure
The turning point in my life is….becoming a mum
The writer who has influenced me the most is…many have influenced me but Emile Zola and Robert Fisk stand out
The book by my bedside is….never just one; presently ‘Brides for Sale’ by Neriman Cahit and ‘In the Body of the World’ by Eve Ensler
The music I enjoy most is…according to the mood I am in but I love Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Vasili Papakonstantinou, Amy Winehouse, Haris Alexiou
The last film I have watched is…‘Smuggling Hendrix’
The last thing I bought for myself is…bronze espadrilles
The most useless item in my wardrobe is… high heels
The best present anyone can buy me is…tickets for us to go somewhere together
The thing I’d like to change about myself is…to develop healthier eating habits
My best attribute is…my ability to see the good in almost everything
I could do without…...people who have a sense of entitlement
I cannot be without…laughter and affection
The best meal I cook is…seafood pasta
My dream world is one in which…kindness and inclusivity is the norm
Love for me…comes in different shapes and forms
I would love to meet (someone famous)… Michelle Obama or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) though with my radio show kaleidHERscope I have got to meet and speak with many of my (S)heroes....
I would love to travel to…Argentina
I definitely want to (do)…learn Turkish
Last of all I would like to say…self-love is so important yet many of us forget it...