Magda Zenon: Kendinizi sevin / Love yourself

(Hukukçu)

Kendimi tek kelime ile tanımlayacak olsam… Samimi

Şu an yaptığım işi yapmasaydım… Barış muhabiri olurdum

Benim gündemimi en fazla meşgul eden… Kadın hakları ve barışın inşası için yaptığım aktivizm çalışmaları.

Kayıtsız kalamadığım şey… Her türlü haksızlık.

En büyük pişmanlığım… Genç yaşta sağlıklı beslenme ve spor yapma alışkanlığı edinmemek.

En büyük sevincim… Yeni maceraları atılmak.

Hayatımın dönüm noktası… Anne olmak.

Beni en çok etkileyen yazar… Çok oldu ama en fazla Emile Zola ve Robert Fisk etkiledi diyebilirim.

Başucumdaki kitap… Hiçbir zaman tek kitap olmadı. Şu an için Neriman Cahit’in “Araplara Satılan Kızlar” ile Eve Ensler’nın ‘In the Body of the World’

En keyif aldığım müzik… Ruh halime göre değişir ancak Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Vasili Papakonstantinou, Amy Winehouse ve Haris Alexiou dinlemeyi seviyorum

En son izlediğim film… ‘Smuggling Hendrix’

Kendim için son aldığım şey… Bronz espadriller

Dolabımdaki en gereksiz şey… Yüksek topuklu ayakkabılar

Benim için alınabilecek en güzel hediye… Birlikte gideceğimiz herhangi bir yer için bilet.

Kendimle ilgili değiştirmek istediğim şey… Daha sağlıklı yeme alışkanlığı edinmek

Kendimde beğendiğim özellik… Hemen hemen her şeyin iyi yönünü görme yeteneğim.

Olmasa da olur… Sahiplenen insanlar

Olmazsa olmaz… Kahkaha ve şefkat

En iyi yaptığım yemek… Deniz ürünleri makarnası

Hayalimdeki dünya… İyiliğin norm kabul edildiği, dışlanmanın olmadığı bir Dünya.

Aşk benim için… Farklı şekiller ve formlar alır

Onunla çok tanışmayı isterdim… )… Michelle Obama veya Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). Gerçi kaleidHERscope isimli radyo programım sayesinde pek çok kahramanımla tanışma fırsatı buldum.

Görmek istediğim yer… Arjantin

Mutlaka yapmak istediğim… Türkçe öğrenmek

Son olarak söylemek istediklerim… Kendimizi sevmemiz çok önemli ancak çoğumuz bunu unutuyor.

(Paralegal)

If i was to describe myself with a single word… Genuine

If i wasn’t doing the job I’m doing at the moment I would be…a peace journalist

The thing that occupies my agenda the most is… my activism work on women’s rights and peacebuilding....

I can’t be indifferent to…injustice of any kind...

My biggest regret is….not making exercise and healthy eating habits a part of my daily routine from a young age

My biggest joy is….embarking on a new adventure

The turning point in my life is….becoming a mum

The writer who has influenced me the most is…many have influenced me but Emile Zola and Robert Fisk stand out

The book by my bedside is….never just one; presently ‘Brides for Sale’ by Neriman Cahit and ‘In the Body of the World’ by Eve Ensler

The music I enjoy most is…according to the mood I am in but I love Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Vasili Papakonstantinou, Amy Winehouse, Haris Alexiou

The last film I have watched is…‘Smuggling Hendrix’

The last thing I bought for myself is…bronze espadrilles

The most useless item in my wardrobe is… high heels

The best present anyone can buy me is…tickets for us to go somewhere together

The thing I’d like to change about myself is…to develop healthier eating habits

My best attribute is…my ability to see the good in almost everything

I could do without…...people who have a sense of entitlement

I cannot be without…laughter and affection

The best meal I cook is…seafood pasta

My dream world is one in which…kindness and inclusivity is the norm

Love for me…comes in different shapes and forms

I would love to meet (someone famous)… Michelle Obama or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) though with my radio show kaleidHERscope I have got to meet and speak with many of my (S)heroes....

I would love to travel to…Argentina

I definitely want to (do)…learn Turkish

Last of all I would like to say…self-love is so important yet many of us forget it...