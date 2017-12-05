Kıbrıs’ta Uluslararası Öğrenci Olmanın Zorlukları

Kendi mahremiyetim açısından kendimden TN diye bahsedeceğim. Uluslararası İlişkiler okuyan bir erkek öğrenciyim.

Uçağa binip, denizaşırı bir yere gitmek her gencin rüyasıdır. Benim gibi birçok genç için bu, kendi hayatlarına başlayabilmek, kendilerini geliştirmek ve büyürken karşılaştıkları birçok zorluktan, sıkıntıdan ve süistimalden kaçmak adına bir fırsattır. Bu adaya vardıktan sonra çok net bir şekilde anladım ki bu gerçekleşmeyecek olan bir rüyaymış aslında.

Havaalanına vardığım zaman üniversitemden asistanlar beni karşıladılar ve kampüse gidebilmek için bineceğim otobüse nereden bilet almam gerektiğini söylediler. Yeni bir öğrenci ve bir yabancı olarak oraya nasıl gidebileceğim konusunda aklım karışmıştı ve nereye gitmem gerektiğini bilmiyordum. Bir beyefendiye sormaya çalıştım ancak söylediklerimin tek kelimesini bile anlayamamıştı. Bu yaşadığım ilk hayalkırıklığıydı. Yalnızca kurumlara pazarlama anlamında fayda sağlayan geziler düzenlemekle kalmamalılar; okulların öğrencilere adada bilmeleri gereken herşeyle ilgili yoğun tanıtıcı bilgi vermesi gerektiğine inanıyorum. Çünkü öğrenciler burada oldukları süre içinde yalnızdırlar. Tüm bu kurumlarda birçok öğrenci derneği bulunduğunu biliyorum. Ancak, bu öğrenciler okula vardıkları andan itibaren o okulun çocuğu gibidirler ve okulların da bu öğrencilere dair sorumluluğu tam anlamıyla alması ve korunmalarını da sağlaması gerekir.

Buraya geldikten üç hafta sonra hayatımın en kötü deneyimini yaşadım. Kendi ülkemde çocuk hakları ve cinsel tacizle ilgili farkındalık gibi konularda savunuculuk yapmış olan biri olarak, yabancı bir ülkede neredeyse aynı şeylerden mağdur olabileceğim aklıma gelmemişti. Naviparks’tan çıkmış, Akdeniz Yurdu’na doğru gidiyordum. Bana doğru gelen bir araba gördüm. Arabadaki çift bana okulun içine nasıl gidebileceklerini sordu. Yolu tarif ettim ancak dil engelinden dolayı tam olarak anlamamış gibi görünüyorlardı. Bana arabaya binmemi ve ardından da beni yurduma bırakacaklarını söylediler. Ben de arabaya bindim. Hiçbirşeyden şüphelenmemişti, biraz hoşbeş ettik. Bu arada yolu değiştirdiklerini farkettim. Ana hastaneye doğru gitmeye başladık. Adama geri dönmesini söyledim. O da hastane girişinden geri döneceğini söyledi.

Başıma neler gelebileceğine dair beni korku sarmıştı. Bu yetmezmiş gibi, ön koltukta oturan kadın bana bir şişe uzattı. Şişeyi aldım ancak içinde ne olduğundan emin olmadığım için açmadım. Ardından, kadın ağzıma zorla katı bir madde sokmaya çalıştı. Ağzıma alır almaz geri tükürdüm. Kadın bunu gördü ve tekrar denedi. Bu sefer ellerimi uzatarak cismi elime aldım. Araba ilerlemeye devam etti ve kadın seks amaçlı hareketlerde bulunmaya başladı. Kadının ellerini üzerimden çektim. En korkutucu tarafı da adam bilmediğim bir yere doğru arabayı sürmeye devam ediyordu. Allahtan karşı yönden gelen bir trafik vardı ve araba başkalarına yol vermek için durdu. Bu fırsattan yararlanarak kapıyı açtım ve canımı kurtarmak için koşmaya başladım. Arkamdan bağırdılar, anlamadığım birçok şey söylediler. Yurdumun girişine varıncaya kadar koşmaya devam ettim. Benimle dalga geçerler korkusuyla kimseye bunları anlatmadım. Eve vardığımda bana verdikleri şişede alkol olduğunu farkettim.

Bugün bile trafik yoğunluğu olmasaydı başıma neler gelebilirdi diye düşünmekten kendimi alamıyorum. Dürüst olmak gerekirse okuldaki makamlardan tutun da polis de dahil olmak üzere adadaki sistemin bu şekilde olması beni üzüyor. Bu olayı rapor edebileceğim hiçbir yer bilmiyorum. Yardım hattı gibi ya da taciz mağdurlarının bu gibi olayları rapor edebilecekleri birşey olmalı ve bunun da biliniyor olması gerekir! Yeni öğrenciler geldiği zaman da bu tarz şeylerin vurgulanması gerekir ki bu gibi durumlarla karşılaştıkları zaman nereye gidebileceklerini bilsinler! Ayrıca burada yabancı öğrenciler olmasından dolayı iletişim kurabilmemiz ve olayları en iyi şekilde rapor edebilmemiz için yetkililer arasında birazcık bile olsa İngilizce bilen insanların olması şart. Bu yaşananlardan akşamları dışarıda dolaşmaya dahi korkuyorum. Maalesef aynı şeyleri ya da daha fazlasını yaşamış olan birçok kişi var. Fakat bu gibi olayları rapor eden kimse yok gibi. Her bir yabancı öğrenciyi, kendilerini masum insanlarmış gibi gösteren bu canavarlara karşı koruyabilmek amacıyla adımlar atılmalı. Bunların tek bir amacı var o da yabancı öğrencilerden faydalanmak!!

Sıklıkla gözardı edilen önemli bir husus var. Bizler bu üniversitelere kayıt yaptırdığımız andan itibaren buradaki toplumun önemli birer parçası oluyoruz. Irkçılık ise kesinlikle kaçamayacağımız bir gerçekliktir. Birçok insan ırkçılığa maruz kalmıştır ve sırf farklı bir ırktan oldukları için de aşağılanmaya ve ayrımcılığa uğramaya devam etmektedirler. Farklı bir ırktan olsak da bizler birer insanız. Yavaş yavaş ya en son düşünülen ya da hiç dikkat edilmeyen insanlar olduğumuzu farkettikçe, bu gerçekten beni üzdü.

Adaya geldikten sonra bir restoranda iş buldum. Restoran sahiplerinin yardımıyla çalışma iznimi aldım çünkü çalışma iznim olmazsa ceza alabileceklerinden korkuyorlardı. Temizlikçi olarak çalışmaya başladım ve yavaş yavaş başka beceriler de edindim. Yemeklerden bir veya iki tanesini yapabiliyordum. 2016 DAÜ bahar festivali döneminde çok fazla sipariş almışlardı ve şef de benden bir yemeği yapmada yardımcı olmamı istedi. Restoran sahibi bunu gördü ve sinirlendi. Şefe bağırmaya başladı. Ne söylediğini anlayamıyordum ama restoran sahibi defalarca eliyle beni işaret etmişti. O zaman bunun benimle ilgili olduğunu anlamıştım. Şef daha sonra yanıma geldi ve yemek yapmaya devam etmememi söyledi. Arkasından ona özel olarak neden durmam gerektiğini sordum. O da bana restoran sahibinin siyah olduğum için müşterilerin bunu kabul etmeyeceğini söylediğini belirtti. Bu beni gerçekten çok incitti ve bugün bile aklıma geldiğinde hala üzülüyorum.

Birkaç ay sonra beni şef yardımcısı yaptılar. Mutlu olmuştum ancak ne maaşım ne de iş yüküm değişti. Hem şefe yardım ediyor hem de temizliği yapıyordum. Hiç şikayet etmedim çünkü paraya ihtiyacım vardı. Sonunda şef işi bıraktı ve yemekleri ben pişirmeye başladım. Temizliği ve diğer işleri de yapıyordum. Tüm işi yapmama rağmen maaşım aynı kalmıştı. Saat başına 4 TL. Benden önce şef olan kişi çok daha fazla maaş alıyordu. Ama ben herşeyi yapıyordum ve maaşım da hep aynı kalmıştı. Bir noktada işi bıraktım. Bir köle yerine konulmaktansa aç kalmayı tercih ettim. Bir tabak yemek için insanlık dışı koşullarda sömürülmek yerine özgürlüğü seçtim.

Açık söylemek gerekirse, burası birçoğumuzun geldiği yerlere göre çok daha iyi. Yerli halktan birçok kişinin cahillikle hareket ettiklerini düşünüyorum. Bu nedenle de ırk ve ayrımcılık konularında ciddi anlamda farkındalık kampanyalarına ihtiyaç olduğunu düşünüyorum. Bu problemleri giderebilmek için hükümetin de bir tutum sergilemesi gerekir. Esas sinirlendiğim ise okul makamlarıdır. Yabancı öğrencileri buraya getiren onlar. Ya ön saflarda yeralıp öğrencilerin koruyucusu olmak için önlem almalılar ya da sorumluluk alamıyorlarsa, yabancı öğrenci almaktan vazgeçip sadece yerli öğrencilere odaklanmalılar. Çünkü hiçkimse bu şekilde insanlık dışı muamele görmeyi haketmiyor!

Challenges of Being an International Student in Cyprus

For my own privacy l will call myself TN, a male student studying International Relations.

It is a dream come true for every young person to board a plane and head to an overseas land. For many like myself, this is an opportunity to restart their lives, advance themselves as well as escape from the many difficulties, challenges and abuses that many face growing up. Arriving on the island it became crystal clear to me that all l had was nothing but a dream that would not be.

On arrival at the airport, the assistants from my university welcomed me and pointed me to where l was supposed to get a ticket to board a bus to campus. Getting there as a new student and a foreigner I was confused and didn’t know where l was headed to. The gentleman l tried to ask could not understand a single thing I was saying and that was my first disappointment. I firmly believe the schools should have intensive introduction where they familiarize students with all the necessary information they will need on the island and not just conduct trips that basically are of benefit to the institutions in terms of marketing. Yet, when students are here they basically are alone. I understand the presence of student societies in all of these institutions but guess when a student arrives here they automatically become the school’s baby and they should take full responsibility of these students and see to it that they are well protected.

I had the worst experience in my entire life just three weeks into my stay here. Having been an active advocate for children’s rights and sexual abuse awareness in my country l never expected that I would almost be a victim of the same in a foreign land. I was on my way to Akdeniz dorm coming from Naviparks, and I saw a car move towards me. The couple inside asked for directions into the school. I showed them the way but because of language barriers they seemed not to have understood and so they asked me to come in and they would drop me at my dorm, l entered the car not suspecting anything and we exchanged pleasantries only to realize that they changed the direction. Now we were heading towards the main hospital. I told the man to turn back and he said he would do so at the turnoff that enters the hospital. At this time already I was in fear of what was going to come my way. As if that was not enough, the wife who was in the front seat handed me a bottle. I took it but did not open as I wasn’t sure of what was inside. The lady then went on to force into my mouth some solid item. I took it in but I immediately spit it out. The woman saw this and tried again but this time I stretched my hands and took the thing into my hands. The car moved further down and the lady started making sexual advances and I removed her hands from me. The scary part was that the man was focused on driving headed to somewhere l had no idea of. I am grateful to God that there was oncoming traffic and so the car had to stop to allow the others to pass, I took advantage of this and opened the door and ran for my dear life. They shouted a lot of words l didn’t understand but l kept running until l got to the entrance that is by dorm. I never told anyone of this as l feared that l would be ridiculed. When I got home l realized that the bottle they had given me had alcohol in it.

To date I still wonder had it not been for the cars that were in front what would have happened. In all honesty I am bitter with the system that is on the island, right from the school authorities and the police themselves as there is nowhere known to me I could have reported to. There is a need to establish a hotline or something that victims of abuse can report to and it has to be known! I firmly believe that these should be emphasized more when new students arrive so that faced by such they know where to run to!! And also since this place has INTERNATIONAL students there is a need to have authorities who can speak even a little bit of English so that we can communicate and report our cases in the best way we can! I am scared to even move around in the evenings because of this. Sadly there are many more that have experienced the same or even worse but there seems to be no one who reports any of these cases. Action needs to be taken to protect every single international student against these monsters who masquerade as innocent citizens but yet their motive is to take advantage of the foreign students!!!

An important aspect that many times seems to be overlooked is that the moment that we are enrolled in these universities is that we also become an important part of the community here. A reality we cannot run away from is the issue of racism. Many have been subjected and still continue to be degraded and discriminated against just because they are from a different race but still we are all humans. My heart is broken as I slowly realized that over here it’s either you are the last considered or no attention at all is given to you. Coming to the island, I got a job at one restaurant and I acquired my work permit with the help of the owners as they feared they would be fined if we did not have these. I started to work as a cleaner and slowly l got to develop other skills; I could make one or two kinds of meals. It so happened that it was during the spring festival of 2016 where there were too many orders and I was asked by the chef to help him make one meal. The owner saw this and she got angry and started to shout at him. I could not hear what she was saying but on several occasions she would point the finger at me. I felt it in me that this had something to do with me. The chef then came back to me and instructed me to stop. I then asked him privately why l had to stop and he said that the owner said I am black and the customers would not accept it. I got hurt and am still bitter to date. Few months later they made me an assistant chef, I was happy but the salary did not change as well as the workload. I would have to assist the chef and go ahead and do the cleaning. I never complained because I needed the money. Eventually the chef left and I was now the one who would do the cooking, cleaning and any other thing. Despite the fact that I was doing all that work the salary never changed, the same 4TL an hour and yet I had plenty of work to do. A person who was chef before got way more than I did but now I was the all-rounder and yet my salary never changed. It is from a broken point that l eventually left work. I chose to stay in my hunger than being taken as a slave. I chose my freedom than having a meal at the expense of being exposed to inhuman conditions.

To be really honest, this place is a very nice place as compared to where many of us come from. I believe many of the locals act out of ignorance and hence I strongly feel that there is need for awareness campaigns on matters of race and discrimination. There is surely a need for a stance that government needs to take to address these. My main anger is with the school authorities that are at the forefront of recruiting foreign students. They need to take a stance to be the protectors of these students or rather better stop enrolling foreign students if they cannot take responsibility of them. No one deserves to be exposed to inhuman behavior, not a single individual deserves that!