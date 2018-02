Afrika Üzerine Söyleşiler 1: Yöntemsel bir Giriş

[1] Angela Saini, “Racism is creeping back into mainstream science – we have to stop it”

[3] CNN TÜRK, “Dünya haritasında Rusya neden Afrika'dan daha büyük görünür?”, https://www.cnnturk.com/bilim-teknoloji/bilim/dunya-haritasinda-rusya-neden-afrikadan-daha-buyuk-gorunur?page=26

“The five maps that will change the way you look at the world: How the continents can change dramatically depending on how they are 'flattened'”, Daily Mail,

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4339250/Five-maps-change-way-look-world.html